Detroit police want help finding missing 42-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 42-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

Ryan Carter was last seen Sunday (May 14) at 7 a.m. in the 19300 block of Harlow Avenue.

Carter left his residence driving his black Chevy SUV and did not return home.

It is unknown what he was wearing when he left his location.

Ryan Carter Details Age 42 Height 6′2″ Hair Black braids Weight 218 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

