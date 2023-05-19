77º

Detroit police want help finding missing 42-year-old man

Ryan Carter last seen on May 14

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police are seeking information about a 42-year-old man who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 42-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

Ryan Carter was last seen Sunday (May 14) at 7 a.m. in the 19300 block of Harlow Avenue.

Carter left his residence driving his black Chevy SUV and did not return home.

It is unknown what he was wearing when he left his location.

Ryan CarterDetails
Age42
Height6′2″
HairBlack braids
Weight218 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

