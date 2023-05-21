65º

Police: Michigan woman dies after falling several stories from Grand Rapids building

Incident occurred Saturday morning in the downtown area

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Tags: Grand Rapids, Kent County
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A woman has died after falling from a building in Grand Rapids, police say.

The fall happened around 7 a.m. on Saturday. WOOD, an NBC affiliate out of Grand Rapids, reported that the woman fell several stories from a building in the downtown area near Fulton and Division Streets.

Grand Rapids Police Department reported that officers were sent on a wellness check after receiving a report of a woman yelling for help in the area.

After falling from the building, the woman was taken to a local hospital, where she died.

Police state that they are still investigating the fall but confirmed there were no signs of foul play.

