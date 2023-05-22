Detroit mother charged with murder after 4-year-old son dies from fentanyl

DETROIT – A Detroit mother has been charged with murder more than a year after her 4-year-old son died from fentanyl, officials said.

Police said Chavon Caprice Boone, 40, of Detroit, was alone with her son, Anthony Scott Upshaw, Jr., on the evening of April 10, 2022, at their home in the 18500 block of Fitzgerald Court.

Upshaw went into cardiac arrest, and his father awoke to the sounds of Boone screaming, according to authorities.

The father went to Upshaw’s bedroom and found the child unresponsive. He administered chest compressions and called 911.

Upshaw was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

The medical examiner found fentanyl in the child’s system, but it was unclear what had happened, authorities said.

On Friday, May 19, 2023, Boone called 911 and turned herself in for her son’s murder. She is accused of giving her son drugs while they were alone in the child’s bedroom, and that caused him to go into cardiac arrest, according to police.

“There was an unexpected turn of events that brought to us to these charges,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. “Everyone deserves not to be forgotten. This child is no longer a cold case statistic. We will bring justice to Anthony and his family.

Boone was arrested and charged with felony murder, first-degree child abuse, and delivery of a narcotic causing death.

She was arraigned Sunday at 36th District Court and remanded to jail.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for May 31, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for June 7.