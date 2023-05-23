3 Michigan cities rank among worst for mosquitoes

Detroit – Three Michigan cities made Orkin’s list of the 50 worst U.S. places for mosquitoes.

Detroit was moved down to eighth from seventh last year, while Grand Rapids moved up five places to 23 and Flint moved up seven to 35. The list is based on data from areas where Orkin performed the most mosquito control services from April, 1 2022 to March, 31 2023.

Mosquitos become active when temperatures are above 68 degrees Fahrenheit overnight, and can lay their eggs in low-lying pools. They change from larva to adult stage within several days to a couple of weeks, according to Orkin.

“Female mosquitoes bite because they need blood to produce eggs that will hatch,” said Orkin entomologist Frank meek.

There are more than 200 types of mosquitos in the continental U.S. and territories. Breeding season can start as early as May, and continue through September. “Mosquitoes are attracted to water sources that can be either clean and fresh or polluted, stagnant or running, in sunny or shaded locations, large or small, and in either cool or hot environments.”

Mosquitoes are one of the greatest world health threats. They carry diseases like West Nile virus, Eastern Equine Encephalitis and Zika - which can infect both humans and pets.

Tips to repel mosquitoes and prevent bites include:

Wear loose-fitting, long-sleeve shirts and long pants.

Apply an Environmental-Protection-Agency-registered mosquito repellent containing products such as DEET, picaridin, or IR3535.

Remove standing water from bird feeders, water bowls, potted plants, wading pools and other toys

Regularly clean gutters that provide moisture

Orkin’s full list is as follows: