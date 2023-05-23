‘Armed and dangerous’ man sought after shots fired at home in Monroe County, police say

EXETER TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are searching for an “armed and dangerous” man after gunshots were fired at the home of someone he knows in Monroe County.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Monday, May 22, at a home in the 13000 block of Martinsville Road in Exeter Township.

Monroe County deputies spoke to a homeowner who said he had heard several gunshots strike the front of his house. He then saw a vehicle speed away, officials said.

Investigators identified James Pattenaude, 38, of Monroe County, as a person of interest in the case. Pattenaude and the homeowner know each other, and the shooting was not believed to have been a random event, according to authorities.

Deputies searched for Pattenaude at a home on Milwaukee Road in Milan Township, but he was not found. He is still not in custody, police said.

Pattenaude is known to stay at multiple places around Monroe County and the surrounding areas, according to officials.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Pattenaude’s whereabouts is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.