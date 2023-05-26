39-year-old man charged with brutally assaulting neighbor with metal bar in Warren

A 39-year-old man has been charged with brutal assault of his neighbor in Warren.

The assault occurred Tuesday (May 23) when Imad Shaomi, 39, followed his neighbor to a Warren gas station.

When the victim exited his car, Shomi ran behind him and attacked him with a metal bar.

After the assault, the 39-year-old man called police and was taken into custody.

Shaomi was charged with assault with intent to murder, which is a life felony.

On Thursday (May 25) afternoon, Shaomi was charged in the Warren District Court, where his bond was set at $1,000,000 cash/surety only.

With the arrest, the 39-year-old man must surrender all of his firearms, have no contact with the location of the incident, and receive a mental health assessment.

If the bond is posted, Shaomi must obtain a steel cuff tether.

“This senseless violence is absolutely unacceptable in Macomb County,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. “This assault was heinous, and we will work diligently with local law enforcement to ensure that the defendant faces the consequences for the alleged actions.”

Click here to listen listen to Lucido speak on the incident.

The probable cause hearing is scheduled for Tuesday (June 6) at 8:45 a.m., and the preliminary exam is scheduled for Tuesday (June 13) at 8:45 a.m. in the 37th District Court in Warren.