Brain cancer patient teams up with Metro Detroit coffee shops to raise awareness

It’s a full circle imitative for one Oakland County woman.

After experiencing a seizure at a coffee shop and later learning she had a brain tumor, Molly Marco started Beans 4 Brains.

For the month of May, coffee shops across Metro Detroit participate by donating a portion of their profits or spreading awareness.

“I’m living because of coffee,” said Marco.

In July 2016, Marco was at a Detroit coffee shop when the unexpected happened.

“I was chatting with a barista, and all of a sudden, I got nauseous, and I put my hands on the table,” Marco said. “And I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I’m going to throw up or pass out or something.’ Well, the next thing I know, I’m on the floor.”

She was taken to the hospital, where doctors discovered she not only had a seizure but a brain tumor.

“I didn’t need emergency surgery immediately, which was great, because then I got to shop around, and that’s how I found Henry Ford,” Marco said.

She met neuro-oncologist Dr. Jim Snyder.

“We’re a nationally recognized brain tumor center and had been for many years and one of the largest brain tumor tissue banks in the country,” said Snyder.

He said brain tumors were rare, and not all of them are cancerous. Snyder also said there was not a specific symptom that’s tagged for brain tumors.

“Most people present with something like a stroke, so having vigilance around stroke awareness,” Marco said.

Now, Marco is stable, thriving, seeing her specialists every few months, and doing all she can to spread awareness.

“I want to raise funds for the patients, and the research and coffee is the best way to do it,” Marco said.

She started Beans 4 Brains in 2020 to benefit Game on Cancer.

“Game on Cancer is a partnership with the Detroit Lions to help patients when they’re in need,” Snyder said. “When someone is faced with a cancer diagnosis or brain tumor diagnosis or anything like that, there’s just a tremendous burden both financially and then on your life.”

Coffee companies and shops across Metro Detroit and even Flint are participating all month long.

