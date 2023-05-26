Macomb County mobile home a ‘total loss’ after contractors rupture gas line, cause explosion

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A home in Chesterfield Township is a “total loss” after an explosion caused by a ruptured gas line, officials said.

The explosion was reported at 10:50 a.m. on Friday, May 26, at a home on Jamestown Drive in the Carriage Way Mobile Home Park.

When first responders arrived they found a mobile home completely engulfed in flames. Firefighters began fighting the blaze and police officers evacuated nearby mobile homes and kept bystanders away.

The homeowner told police that nobody was inside at the time of the explosion. Police said the fire was caused by contractors working in the yard of the home when they ruptured an underground natural gas line with an excavator.

The contractors were able to escape the fire without injury. The SEMCO Gas Company was able to shut down the gas line. Fire crews were able to put out the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Fire after an explosion at a Macomb County Home on May 26, 2023. (WDIV)

