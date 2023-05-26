55º

Michigan man charged with assault, domestic violence after police say he attacked woman

Alpena County troopers say woman had visible injuries to her face, neck

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

ALPENA COUNTY, Mich. – An Alcona County man is facing assault and domestic violence charges after police say he attacked a woman.

Michigan State Police troopers responded to reports of domestic violence at 12:09 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23, at a home in Alpena Township.

Troopers said the victim had visible injuries to her face and neck. The witness and victim told troopers that 50-year-old Dana McClelland Allmond from Hubbard Lake argued with the victim and then began hitting and choking her.

Troopers heard the man calling out to them from the woods just north of the home. Allmond was interviewed by troopers and arrested. He was held in the Alpena County Jail.

Allmond was arraigned this week on one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, and one count of domestic violence. His bond was set at $10,000/10%.

He is expected in court at 2 p.m. on June 12.

