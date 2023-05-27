Man dies in single-car crash under I-94 overpass on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A single-car crash under the I-94 overpass has left a 23-year-old man dead on Detroit’s west side.

The crash occurred Friday (May 26) at 6 p.m.

The Detroit Regional Communication Center received a call about a completely smashed vehicle.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found the 23-year-old man lying in the right lane near the crash scene as he was ejected from the vehicle.

The 23-year-old man was the registered owner of the vehicle, officials say.

No other vehicles were involved.

“We had hoped to have a holiday weekend where no one died on our roads in the district,” said F/Lt Mike Shaw. “We didn’t even make it an hour when we are having to notify a family of the loss of a loved one. Please slow down and wear your seat belt. Your life depends on it.”

