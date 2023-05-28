Detroit police: Intense search for person of interest in connection with 3 shootings, carjacking, barricade

DETROIT – An intense search is underway of a person of interest who is said to have connections with several recent Detroit crimes, according to police.

Police are searching for a person of interest with connections to two fatal shootings, a carjacking, and one non-fatal shooting. The individual was barricaded in a Detroit home on Saturday night, but officers say they are still looking for him.

Officials say that the man, believed to be part of an “extremely violent group,” has not been located after allegedly barricading himself in a home near a wooded area on the city’s west side.

Detroit Police say that officers were pursuing a person of interest at about 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Officials say they believe this person may have information about two fatal shootings, a carjacking, and one non-fatal shooting.

Undercover units, as well as other police officers, identified a vehicle of interest from the listed previous crimes and attempted a traffic stop. Officials say during the attempt, the suspected vehicle fled. Police say three individuals fled on foot from the vehicle near the 1700 block of Trinity Street.

Two of the individuals from the vehicle were pursued by helicopter, but the third individual, who Detroit police Chief James White stated the department is “very concerned about,” entered a residence on Trinity Street while a family was inside.

When the individual entered the home, the family living in the Trinity Street house -- consisting of a man, a woman, and two children -- ran outside, where police met them.

Police are still searching for the third man as they could not locate the man after the barricade. Footage from the police helicopter did not show the third individual leaving the immediate wood area around the Trinity Street home. Officials say that this man is considered armed and “very dangerous.”

Police will continue searching for the man, who is said to be wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and white pants.

“There was a victim that was murdered at a coney island on Joy Road and Evergreen a few days ago -- we believe this group [the three individuals] is good for that or at least has information on that murder/robbery,” White said.

Anyone with information about this man is asked to call Detroit police at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.

