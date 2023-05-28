Investigation underway after body is pulled from Detroit River.

DETROIT – An investigation is underway after an unidentified dead man was pulled from the Detroit River on Sunday.

According to Detroit Police and Fire departments, a man was pulled from the water at approximately 11:20 a.m. by the Detroit Police Harbor Master and the fire department.

The man’s body was found in the Detroit River near Chene Park and the Renaissance Center.

Officials say an autopsy is needed to determine the man’s cause of death.

The investigation into the situation is ongoing and this story will be updated as we receive more information.