Woman killed when crash sends car into Detroit building, car catches fire

DETROIT – A woman was killed early Monday after a two-car crash sent one vehicle into a building on Detroit’s west side.

At about 1:20 a.m. on Monday, May 29, two vehicles collided on Grand River Avenue near Southfield Road in Detroit, police report. One of those vehicles then crashed into a building in the area and caught fire.

Detroit police say a woman inside that vehicle was killed in the crash. Six other passengers were reportedly taken to the hospital for non-fatal injuries.

The other vehicle involved in the crash fled the scene, police said.

Crews were at the site of the crash Monday morning to demolish the building involved. The building was apparently rendered uninhabitable after the crash, and was turned to rubble as of 5:30 a.m. You can see scene footage in the video player above.

No other information has been released at this time.