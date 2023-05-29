Michigan DNR announces new EV charging stations on Belle Isle

DETROIT – There are new EV charging stations placed for drivers visiting Belle Isle.

The Michigan DNR announced on Monday that the Detroit island and state park will have two new self-pay EV charging stations. According to the department, these are the first EV charges to be placed in a state park located in SE Michigan.

“We’re really excited to work with Diatomic Energy, DTE Energy, and EGLE on this project,” said DNR Parks and Recreation Division department analyst Chuck Allen in a statement. “As part of a plan to help expand the footprint of EV chargers in the state, there is also an additional effort underway to install chargers at several state parks and a state fish hatchery over the next few years.”

Drivers of electric vehicles can pay for charging services with the EV Connect app . The charging stations are backed by solar and wind through DTE’s MIGreenPower. Electric vehicle drivers can find the charging station in the Belle Isle Nature Center parking lot located on the northeastern tip of the island.

EV station on Belle Isle (Michigan DNR)

There are three state parks that have installed EV charging stations. Below are the anticipated state parks that have upcoming installations for these stations.

Michigan state parks to receive EV charging stations