Michigan Humane to move administrative offices to Detroit

DETROIT – The Michigan Humane Society announced on Tuesday it will move its administrative offices to the Chroma building -- which is adding two new floors of co-working space.

Michigan Humane is building a floor with 8,000 square feet of flexible office space in the Chroma building, which is blocks away from their newest animal welfare clinic.

The building’s developer is The Platform -- a Detroit-based real estate developer. Chroma has become an event hosting venue, hosting corporate meetings, weddings and more. The Michigan Humane expects to finish the move in early 2024.

“So much of our mission work is in Wayne County and in the City of Detroit,” the president and CEO of Michigan Humane, Matt Pepper said. “We felt it was important to have a more central location that is closer to all our facilities, and the work that we do. This is about right-sizing, and right-locating our work.”

The move will allow for a more team-friendly work environment, and for the opportunity to build workspaces that are equally effective for office work, meetings, community engagement, and more according to Michigan Humane.

“We are thrilled to have Michigan Humane join the roster of civic-minded organizations at Chroma,” said Clarke Lewis, vice president of development at The Platform, the Chroma building’s developer. “Our mission of creating an inclusive environment extends to our four-legged friends who we look forward to seeing in the office.”

The Chroma building’s new co-working floor will have furnished offices, video conference rooms, high-speed fiber internet and more. Businesses using the floors will also have access to on-site parking, mail service and copy and print stations.

The 75,000-square-foot-building is 86% leased with the addition of Michigan Humane and the co-working expansion.

The building’s ninth floor offers event goers views of Detroit, according to Chroma’s website.