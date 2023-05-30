Morning 4: What to know about ‘bad ozone’ in Metro Detroit on Tuesday -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Air Quality Alert in Metro Detroit on Tuesday: Here’s what that means

Tuesday is an ozone action day or Air Quality Alert for Metro Detroit, but what does that mean?

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has declared Tuesday, May 30, to be an action day for elevated levels of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy for sensitive groups range.

Ozone action days are called when hot summer temperatures are expected to combine with pollution to create high amounts of ground-level ozone. Breathing high levels of ozone can trigger a variety of health problems, particularly in children, the elderly, and people with asthma or other lung diseases.

Christy McDonald: Why you should care about the Mackinac Policy Conference

The smell of molten fudge, horses and lake breezes smacked me in the face when I stepped off the ferry for my first Mackinac Policy Conference 12 years ago.

Emerging onto Main Street and among the throngs of sweatshirt wearing school kids and families on bikes, there was a Michigan Congresswoman. And then, the head of a nonprofit that just gave millions to a public project. And a CEO of a bank. And a county executive.

That’s the beauty of the Mackinac Policy Conference that’s put on by the Detroit Regional Chamber – the people who can impact how we live our lives here in Michigan, are all in one place.

LGBTQ+ activists call for new strategies to promote equality after Target backlash

Following Target’s announcement last week that it removed products and relocated Pride displays to the back of certain stores in the South, activists in the LGBTQ+ community are calling for new campaigns to convince corporate leaders not to cave to anti-LGBTQ+ groups.

Crashes, fights, gunfire at massive car show on Detroit’s east side

The car show that turned chaotic, with several crashes, fights, and gunfire, drew thousands along Gratiot Avenue on Detroit’s east side over the weekend.

