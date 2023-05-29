Crashes, fights, gunfire occurs at massive car show on Detroit’s east side

The car show that turned chaotic, with several crashes, fights, and gunfire, drew thousands along Gratiot Avenue on Detroit's east side over the weekend.

People living nearby say things got out of hand as the night went on.

Most enjoyed the evening and rolling car show, but with the crowds comes alcohol, and some say there were fights and gunfire.

The aftermath of the weekend could be seen from 7 Mile down to I-94. There was so much litter that business owners told Local 4 it took hours to clean up.

Security camera video showed that by late afternoon, Gratiot Avenue for miles was at a standstill, with cars going up and down for miles just like the Dream Cruise.

But the car show grew to thousands of people by word of mouth and on social media.

Michelle Patton was out on Gratiot Avenue Monday (May 29) but stayed home Saturday night as the crowds were just too big for her and many others.

“I do not like crowds like that, especially in Detroit,” said Patton. “It was a shooting. It was fighting. It was accidents. It was a lot.”

By the time Detroit police could get through the traffic to respond to shots fired, one man had been shot and killed.

Donuts in intersections led to crashes, with one car smashing into a building.

Fights were caught on camera, including from a woman who stuck a handgun in a man’s face during a fight.

Detroit police emphasized safety in the downtown area and launched a major crime reduction push in the 8th and 9th precincts.

Now with a new challenge, when huge crowds form for an unscheduled event that is rolling down a major boulevard, the Detroit Police Department brought in a bus for people arrested, but it was not clear Monday how many people had to be arrested.