Air quality alert in place Tuesday amid hot, sunny week in Metro Detroit

Air Quality for Metro Detroit will be in the unhealthy for sensitive groups range for Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Dry weather continues on this Tuesday. Our summer-like temps will get even warmer today.

After a mild start, we’ll warm up quickly throughout the day. Highs will reach the upper 80s this afternoon.

An air quality alert is in effect Tuesday for Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties. Pollutants are expected to be in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” range.

People and businesses are urged to avoid activities that lead to ozone formation due to high levels of ozone. These activities include refueling vehicles, using gasoline-powered lawn equipment, and using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include biking to work, delaying or combining errands and using water-based paints.

It is recommended that children and adults, and people with respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit their time outside.

Getting even warmer

The dry weather continues for most of the extended forecast. High pressure continues to control the forecast through the end of the week.

Temperatures will progressively get warmer throughout the week. High temperatures in the mid-80s Tuesday will give way to the upper 80s to near 90 degrees Wednesday and Thursday.

Friday will be in the lower 90s with a little more cloud cover. A dry cold front will move through late Friday into the early portions of the overnight, and that will only drop temperatures a few degrees this weekend.

Sunshine and summer-like heat continues into Grand Prix Weekend in Metro Detroit

Heat continues this weekend

If you’re going to be spending any time outdoors this weekend, whether it be at the Grand Prix in Downtown Detroit, Ferndale Pride events taking place, or anything else, you will want to make sure you are following heat safety tips as well. Drinking plenty of water, wearing lightweight, light-colored clothing to help reflect the sun rays, and also making sure you have plenty of sunscreen of SPF 30 or better if spending prolonged periods of time outdoors.

We will keep a little more cloud cover around for Saturday before plenty of sunshine is expected for the day on Sunday. Another cold front moves through the region for the beginning of next week on Monday. High temperatures remaining well above average, into the upper 80s by the beginning of next week.

