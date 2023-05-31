Brighton warns of irrigation ban after city says residents ignore temporary restrictions

BRIGHTON, Mich. – The city of Brighton reminded residents on Wednesday that temporary water irrigation restrictions remain in place until the city’s Summit water tower is repaired.

Despite implementing temporary restrictions on lawn irrigation systems, the city says residents are still irrigating normally, which could disrupt repairs.

“Unfortunately we are seeing continued irrigation use despite the previously posted restriction,” the city wrote on Facebook. “Please know that if the restriction does not alleviate the water pressure issues, we will have to issue a moratorium on all irrigation until the tower is back in service.”

Until the tower is back in service, residents are asked to irrigate using the following guidelines:

Residents with odd numbered addresses can irrigate on odd numbered dates.

Residents with even numbered addresses can irrigate on even numbered dates.

Residents are asked to consider only using irrigation systems when necessary until the restrictions are lifted. Full service for the tower is expected to be reached on June 9.

Any residents with further questions can contact Brighton’s Department of Public Works at 810-225-8001.