88º

LIVE

Local News

Macomb County mother charged with involuntary manslaughter after 5-year-old freezes to death in park

5-year-old boy left apartment while mother was upstairs visiting neighbor

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Mount Clemens, Clinton Township, Macomb County, Crime
(WDIV)

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – A mother is facing a felony charge after her young son left their Clinton Township apartment and was found frozen to death at a park.

On Jan. 23, Derricka Fleming, 24, put her 5-year-old son to bed and went upstairs to visit with a neighbor, according to prosecutors. While she was upstairs, the boy left their apartment.

Officers searched the area near the apartment complex and found the boy in a nearby park. The boy was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Prosecutors said the boy froze to death.

Fleming has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, a 15-year felony. She was arraigned in 41B Clinton Township District Court in front of Magistrate Ryan Zemke. Her bond was set at $100,000 cash/surety. If released, she will be required to wear a GPS tether.

Fleming is expected in court again at 1 p.m. on June 12.

Derricka Fleming (Macomb County Prosecutor's Office)

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter