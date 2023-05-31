Macomb County mother charged with involuntary manslaughter after 5-year-old freezes to death in park

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – A mother is facing a felony charge after her young son left their Clinton Township apartment and was found frozen to death at a park.

On Jan. 23, Derricka Fleming, 24, put her 5-year-old son to bed and went upstairs to visit with a neighbor, according to prosecutors. While she was upstairs, the boy left their apartment.

Officers searched the area near the apartment complex and found the boy in a nearby park. The boy was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Prosecutors said the boy froze to death.

Fleming has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, a 15-year felony. She was arraigned in 41B Clinton Township District Court in front of Magistrate Ryan Zemke. Her bond was set at $100,000 cash/surety. If released, she will be required to wear a GPS tether.

Fleming is expected in court again at 1 p.m. on June 12.