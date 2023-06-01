Retired Hartford police chief charged with 9 separate counts, 8 felonies, 1 misdemeanor

Retired Hartford police Chief Tressa Beltran, 57, has been charged with nine separate counts relating to alleged conduct as chief, including eight felony counts and one misdemeanor.

Officials say Beltran sold controlled substances, stole controlled substances, used her influence to extort others to provide her with controlled substances, illegally possessed several different types of controlled substances, and committed embezzlement.

Beltran is charged with:

One count of delivery or possession with the intent to deliver less than 50 grams of a controlled substance

One count of using a computer to commit a crime

One count of extortion

One count of embezzlement by a public official over $50 in value

One count of misconduct in office

One count of larceny in a building

One count of possession of less than 25 grams of a controlled substance

One count of possession of a controlled substance/analogue

One count of possession of a Schedule 5 controlled substance

“The majority of Michigan law enforcement officers perform their duties with integrity and with the knowledge that they are not above the law,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. “Members of law enforcement are expected to follow the law and not use their positions for illegal purposes. The Public Integrity Unit of my office is committed to holding accountable officers who misuse the public’s trust, and we will continue to investigate and prosecute such cases.”

“I would personally like to thank everyone involved with this investigation. When information comes to the sheriff’s office about law enforcement officers doing acts that are unlawful or inappropriate, we will investigate these allegations to the fullest extent possible,” said Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel E. Abbott. “The entire investigative team obtained information and were able to build a quality case based upon the experience and knowledge they have gained over the years.”

Abbott continued:

“This was a complex case and involved many parts that have been put together to hold those in positions of public trust accountable. With the cooperation of the City of Hartford, we have been able to bring some resolution to this case and will continue to hold everyone accountable for their actions. We thank the Michigan Attorney General’s office for the hard work and dedication during this investigation.”

Beltran’s next court date is a probable cause conference which is scheduled for June 14.