Warren man accused of sexually assaulting 2 women at gunpoint in vacant home

WARREN, Mich. – A man is in custody after two women said he sexually assaulted them at gunpoint inside a vacant Warren home.

Last month, two women separately came to Warren police to report they had each been sexually assaulted by a man they first met online. Both women reported that they had been sexually assaulted at gunpoint inside a vacant home on Coleen Avenue.

The suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Orlando Lavale Marshall Jr. from Warren, Michigan. He was arrested after police said they interveined when he was attempting to sexually assault a third woman.

Women report assaults to police

During the week of May 19, a woman told police she had been raped at gunpoint by a man inside a vacant home on Coleen Avenue. She met the man online.

During the week of May 27, a second woman told police she had been raped and robbed at gunpoint in the same vacant home.

On May 28, Warren police officers were watching the Coleen residence when they saw a man matching the suspect’s description walking toward the home with a woman. Police said they believe that woman would have been assaulted.

Officers rescued the woman, but Marshall fled the area on foot and escaped. That is when police identified him as 28-year-old Orlando Lavale Marshall Jr. from Warren, Michigan.

Marshall was arrested at a home in Detroit on May 30.

Suspected serial rapist faces felony charges

Marshall was arraigned on Thursday in 37th District Court on multiple felony charges. The judge set his bond at $530,000 cash or surety only.

The charges include the following:

Four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, a life felony.

One count of armed robbery, a life felony.

One count of assault less than murder, a 10-year felony.

One count of assault with a dangerous/deadly weapon, a four-year felony.

One count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a five-year felony.

One count of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, a 5-year felony.

One count of felony firearm, a mandatory 2-year felony.

One count of possession of cocaine less than 25 grams, a four-year felony.

Police ask other survivors to step forward

Warren police commissioner William Dwyer said police believe Marshall may have assaulted more people.

Anyone with information about these assaults or any other involving the suspect are asked to contact Detective Nicholas Lienemann at nlienemann@warrenpd.org or 586-574-4881.

“Unfortunately, we know from our experience that these women are likely not his first or only victims. We encourage anyone with information or who may have been a victim to come forward to the Warren Police Department,” Warren police commissioner William Dwyer said in a statement.