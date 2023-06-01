Woman says Pine Lake Cemetery in West Bloomfield Township buried mother’s remains in wrong plot

When you have a loss in the family you expect the cemetery to make that process easier. One woman says the exact opposite is happening after finding out her mother was buried in the wrong spot.

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A woman said a cemetery in West Bloomfield buried her mother’s remains in the wrong plot.

Reta Lock’s mother died about a month ago. Lock said ever since the burial she has been begging Pine Lake Cemetery in West Bloomfield to move her mother’s remains to the correct plot.

“It absolutely was a beautiful ceremony and everything until we got here and said, ‘this does not look right.’ My mother was buried in my uncle’s plot,” Lock said.

About 20 years ago, three burial plots were purchased. One for Locks’ mother, one for her uncle, and one for her aunt. Her uncle is the only one that’s still here, but Lock’s mother has been buried in his plot.

“We want to honor my uncle’s wishes and he had him very next to his beloved wife that he was married to for years,” Lock said.

When Lock’s family approached the cemetery for a resolution, she was told they would have to pay $3,000 to move her mother’s remains.

“It’s a very obvious mistake and they’re asking the family to pay $3,000 to rectify this mistake,” Lock said.

Lock wants the cemetery to correct the issue before she and her family can move forward.

“We’re all very upset about it, very distraught. And we feel that they’re doing a true injustice to the family. Something needs to give. They need to work with us and they need to be a little bit more empathetic about our situation here,” Lock said.

Local 4 tried reaching out to the cemetery for comment. At the point of publication, no one has responded.