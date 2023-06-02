Detroit police, Motor City Pride organizers prepare to keep event safe

June marks Pride Month and there are events planned all across Michigan to celebrate. With those events come concerns about security and keeping everyone safe.

With those events come concerns about security and keeping everyone safe.

“Security is forefront, we want a safe space for everyone,” Motor City Pride chairperson David Wait said.

Wait said safety has been top of mind for the largest Pride Parade in Michigan.

“We have hired security that’s there at the Plaza and around and then the Detroit police, they’re on the exterior watching,” Wait said.

From safety precautions such as our evolved weapons detectors that will be in place during the footprint of Motor City Pride. Officers again, that are well-trained, and they can see things from a distance. If anyone’s being harassed or made to feel unwelcome, we take hate crimes extremely seriously,” deputy Detroit police chief Franklin Hayes said.

Organizers said while there hasn’t been an increase in hate crimes against the LGBTQ+ community in Michigan, they are troubled by what they’re seeing nationally.

“There’s many states who have introduced legislation banning drag performances, making it difficult for trans individuals, not being able to say gay, so the climate is real different around the country and because of that it really generates much more hate speech to our community,” Wait said.

