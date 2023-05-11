Everything you need to know about Motor City Pride 2023

DETROIT – The official lineup has been announced for Motor City Pride 2023 in Downtown Detroit.

The annual LGBTQ+ pride festival will take place on June 10 and June 11 in Hart Plaza.

There will be more than 140 vendor and exhibit booths at the festival. Admission to the festival costs $5 per person. Children 12 and under can enter for free.

On Saturday, the festivities begin at 1 p.m. and go until 9 p.m. The gates close at 8 p.m. The pride parade begins at 12 p.m. on Sunday and anyone can watch for free along the parade route. The festival opens at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday and gates close at 6 p.m.

“This year, MCP has a GLAAD Award Breakthrough Artist 2023 Nominee trending right now (JORDY), one of the most in-demand local-gone-national Detroit Institute of Musical Education (DIME)/Assemble Sound alumni (Siena Liggins), a RuPaul’s Queen from both Season 14 (Jasmine Kennedie) and 15 (Robin Fierce), one of New York’s underground dance parties (The Robyn Party) that sells out the Brooklyn Bowl featured on Robyn’s Missing U video,” stage coordinator Alex Delavan said.

Security at the 2023 Motor City Pride Festival

There will only be one entrance to the festival. The gate will be located off Jefferson Avenue at the UAW-Ford building on the west side of Hart Plaza.

Security will check bags and wand anyone entering the festival. Officials recommend leaving backpacks at home or bringing a small clear bag to speed up security lines.

No weapons are allowed at the festival. You cannot bring your own beverages, including bottles of water. They will not allow coolers, hydration packs, bicycles, skateboards, inline skates, drones, cars, or toys, air horns, laser pointers, or poles. No pets are allowed.

2023 Motor City Pride Festival schedule

Admission : $5 ( free if 12 and younger).

June 10 (Saturday) : 1 p.m. - 9 p.m.

June 11 (Sunday) : 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m. Pride Parade : 12 p.m. on Sunday.

View the parade map.

View the parking map.

Pride Stage

Sponsored by MGM Grand Detroit

Saturday, June 10, 2023

Hosted by Sabin

1:15 p.m. Breakfast for Dinner

2 p.m. Better Love

3 p.m. Sabin’s Drag Revue

4 p.m. The Iron Roses

5 p.m. Boys of Fall

6 p.m. Sabin’s Drag Revue

7 p.m. Siena Liggins

8 p.m. The Robyn Party

9 p.m. stage closes

Sunday, June 11, 2023

Hosted by Andrew Christian

12 p.m. DJ CIV

1 p.m. PRISM Men’s Chorus

2 p.m. Drag Show: Robin Fierce from RuPaul’s Drag Race, Jasmine Kennedie from RuPaul’s Drag Race, Sabin

3 p.m. Little Visits

4 p.m. Mama Yaya

5 p.m. Andrew Christian

5 p.m. JORDY

6:15 p.m. DJ CIV

7 p.m. stage closes

Festival Stage

Saturday, June 10, 2023

1:30 p.m. The Science Fair

2:30 p.m. Desert Sharks

3:30 p.m. Killing Pixies

4:30 p.m. Hayley and the Crushers

5:30 p.m. Rodeo Boys

6:30 p.m. The Idiot Kids

7:30 p.m. Synthia Looper

8:15 p.m. stage closes

Sunday, June 11, 2023

1:15 p.m. OneLineDrawing

2:30 p.m. The Dick Withers Band

3:30 p.m. Larah Helayne

4:30 p.m. CHECKER

5:30 p.m. Acts of Violets

6:15 p.m. stage closes

Pyramid Stage

Saturday, June 10, 2023

2 p.m. DJ DigiMark

3 p.m. Bronsyn Sacker

4 p.m. THAY

5 p.m. Nugisy

6 p.m. Robert Bannon

7 p.m. Anthony J Fink

8 p.m. stage closes

Sunday, June 11, 2023

1:30 p.m. DJ Edward Alan

2:30 p.m. Sharp Lives

3:30 p.m. Crystal Harding’s Drag Revue

6 p.m. Stage Closes

Riverfront Dance Stage

Saturday, June 10, 2023

1 p.m. HOUSECATS: HOTWAXX HALE and Jenny LaFemme

3 p.m. Jesse Cory B2B Ben Scott

5 p.m. TYLR_ and KASS DETROIT

7:30 p.m. Ladylike

9 p.m. stage closes

Sunday, June 11, 2023

12 p.m. Ashton Swinton and Garrison XR

2 p.m. Kindle

3:30 p.m. Mister Joshooa and LOREN DETROIT

5:30 p.m. John Collins

7 p.m. stage closes

More information about the schedule and what is allowed inside Hart Plaza can be found online.