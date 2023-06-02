DeWitt man charged with embezzlement, filing false tax returns in an alleged elder abuse scheme

Peter Counseller, 56, of DeWitt, has been charged with one count of embezzlement by an agent in excess of $100,000, one count of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult in excess of $100,000, and two counts of filing false tax returns for an alleged elder abuse scheme.

Each embezzlement count is a felony punishable by up to 20 years.

The 56-year-old man is alleged to have stolen tens of thousands across the years 2020 and 2021 from a 90-year-old legally blind woman.

Counseller allegedly used her money to pay his mortgage, take vacations, and pay other personal expenses.

Officials say he failed to report the income on his Michigan income tax returns.

“Financial exploitation of vulnerable adults in our state is not only a serious crime with substantial felony penalties but also an assault on the wellbeing and security of elderly Michigan residents,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. “My office puts a high priority on defending Michigan’s seniors from being victimized by thieves and fraudsters, and we will continue to hold the perpetrators of elder abuse accountable.”

A probable cause conference is scheduled at the 54B District Court on June 15.

Counsellor was held on a $50,000 cash/surety bond.