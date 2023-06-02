Explosive device recovered from Lake St. Clair near Pier Park in Grosse Pointe Farms

Pier Park in Grosse Pointe Farms closed as a precaution after an explosive device was recovered from Lake St. Clair on Friday afternoon, according to police.

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. – Pier Park in Grosse Pointe Farms closed as a precaution after an explosive device was recovered from Lake St. Clair on Friday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the park will be temporarily closed so law enforcement can search the area. The explosive device was recovered from the lake but was initially found on park property.

The park is expected to be back open on Saturday. Police said the search “is purely a precautionary measure.” Police did not state the type of explosive device.

The first alert went out to the public at 3:13 p.m. Police said they were investigating a “suspicious object near the breakwall at Pier Park.”

Police said at the time that the park is safe to visit and the situation did not pose a threat to the public.

At 5:01 p.m. on Friday, police said the park was temporarily closed after an explosive device was recovered from the lake.

