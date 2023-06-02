Morning 4: Michigan father spreading awareness after son dies from pills laced with fentanyl -- and more news

Jack McCarthy, 19, the grandson of radio icon J.P. McCarthy, died after taking counterfeit pills that were laced with fentanyl.

The best analogy is Russian Roulette: Teenagers in America are dying daily because they think they’re taking pills like Xanax or Adderall, but really they’re copycat pills laced with fentanyl -- which can kill instantly.

Kids aren’t taking the pills to get high; they’re taking them to cope. And now a group of grieving fathers is trying to find purpose in their loss -- like Jamie McCarthy, who took the stage to a packed auditorium at Seaholm High School.

Jellyfish sightings in Michigan waters? Yes, it’s a thing

It’s not common, but there have been sightings of freshwater jellyfish throughout Michigan waters for decades.

Craspedacusta Sowerbyi, also known as freshwater jellyfish, was first reported in the United States in 1880. There have been recordings of the species in 44 out of 50 states, according to the Great Lakes Aquatic Nonindigenous Species Information System.

When it comes to the Great Lakes, the freshwater jellyfish was first discovered near Ann Arbor in the Huron River. The discovery was noted in 1933, and officials say since the 1933 recording, there have been dozens of findings of the jellyfish in our steams and inland lakes.

Most of Michigan at ‘extreme’ fire danger level: What it means

Most of Michigan -- including Metro Detroit -- is listed as having an “extreme” risk for fire danger heading into another hot day and weekend.

The current fire conditions map from the Forest Service shows most of Lower Michigan at either a “very high,” or “extreme” fire danger risk.

Current Fire Conditions in Michigan on June 2, 2023 (USDA)

Ford urges owners of some SUVs to park outdoors because they can catch fire with engines off

Ford is telling owners of more than 140,000 SUVs in the U.S. to park them outside because they can catch fire even when the engines are turned off.

