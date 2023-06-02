Even hotter Friday kicks off mostly dry Detroit Grand Prix weekend: What to expect

4Warn Weather – Happy Friday and welcome to Grand Prix weekend!

We’re starting off this Friday morning on another mild note with most everyone having mainly clear skies overnight last night and into this morning, and we will continue the summer-like weather as we go throughout the end of the week. High pressure firmly remains in control of the forecast into the end of the week. So while everyone is starting off in the 50s and 60s, and we will take a run at having our first 90° day in Metro Detroit of the year this afternoon. I am forecasting a high temperature of 91°by the time we get to late this afternoon/early this evening.

Looking ahead to the entire weekend if you will be going to any of the numerous events across the region, Detroit Grand Prix, Ferndale Pride, etc., for the most part, dry weather will control the forecast. We will watch a cold front sink south into the area on Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening. With just a little bit of moisture moving into the region with the front, we can not rule out a stray or isolated rain shower, but the majority of the area should remain dry. More sunshine than anything will continue into the end of the weekend on Sunday.

Sunshine continues into the weekend with the chance of a stray shower Saturday afternoon/evening

High temperatures will head back into the upper 80s to near 90°on Saturday, but once the first cold front moves through the region, we will drop temperature back just a bit, but still remain on the warm side of the forecast for the end of the weekend. Expect high temperatures to make it back into the lower 80s for Sunday.

Another cold front will move into the region for the beginning of next work week on Monday. Much like the front that is forecast to move through tomorrow, we will see a little more cloud cover, with the chance of a stray or isolated rain shower, but the majority of us will remain dry. High temperatures will remain in the lower 80 for Monday, but once this front moves through, we will see a return to more seasonable temperatures for the majority of next week.

High pressure will continue to control the forecast heading into the middle and end of next week. Expect mostly sunny skies Tuesday through next Thursday. High temperatures in the upper 70s all three days, and we can not rule out a few temperature readings around the 80° mark across the area as well. But, overall, it looks like the dry stretch of weather will continue for the better portion of the next seven days.

Tropical Depression Two Forecast Track - Friday Morning, June 2nd, 2023

TRACKING THE TROPICS: June 1 is the official start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, as we are already tracking one system, albeit it is on the weak side of things. Tropical Depression Two has formed in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico and is bringing rainfall to the Florida Peninsula. The storm is expected to remain a tropical depression, and not gain a “name” as it moves South to Southeast heading towards the tip of Cuba and weakening/degenerating into a remnant low pressure system by the end of the weekend.

