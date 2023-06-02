Most of Michigan at ‘Extreme’ fire danger level: What it means

Most of Michigan -- including Metro Detroit -- is listed as having an “extreme” risk for fire danger heading into another hot day and weekend.

The current fire conditions map from the Forest Service shows most of Lower Michigan at either a “very high,” or “extreme” fire danger risk.

According to the Forest Service, the fire danger rating is derived by applying local observations of current or predicted conditions of fuel, weather, and topographic factors to a set of complex science-based equations. These calculations result in a numeric scaling of the potential over a large area for fires to ignite, spread, and require fire suppression action.

Temperatures on Friday are expected to reach 90 degrees in the Detroit area, with hot, dry weather continuing through the weekend.

Here’s what each fire danger level means:

Fire Danger Level: LOW

When the fire danger is “Low,” it means that fuels do not ignite easily from small embers, but a more intense heat source, such as lightning, may start fires in duff or dry rotten wood. Fires in open, dry grasslands may easily burn a few hours after a rain, but most wood fires will spread slowly, creeping or smoldering. Control of fires is generally easy.

Fire Danger Level: MODERATE

When the fire danger is “Moderate,” it means that fires can start from most accidental causes, but the number of fire starts is usually pretty low. If a fire does start in an open, dry grassland, it will burn and spread quickly on windy days. Most wood fires will spread slowly to moderately. Average fire intensity will be moderate except in heavy concentrations of fuel, which may burn hot. Fires are still not likely to become serious and are often easy to control.

Fire Danger Level: HIGH

When the fire danger is “High,” fires can start easily from most causes, and small fuels (such as grasses and needles) will ignite readily. Unattended campfires and brush fires are likely to escape. Fires will spread easily, with some areas of high-intensity burning on slopes or concentrated fuels. Fires can become serious and difficult to control unless they are put out while they are still small.

Fire Danger Level: VERY HIGH

When the fire danger is “Very High,” fires will start easily from most causes. The fires will spread rapidly and have a quick increase in intensity, right after ignition. Small fires can quickly become large fires and exhibit extreme fire intensity, such as long-distance spotting and fire whirls. These fires can be difficult to control and will often become much larger and longer-lasting fires.

Fire Danger Level: EXTREME

When the fire danger is “Extreme,” fires of all types start quickly and burn intensely. All fires are potentially serious and can spread very quickly with intense burning. Small fires become big fires much faster than at the “Very High” level. Spot fires are probable, with long-distance spotting likely. These fires are very difficult to fight and may become very dangerous and often last for several days or weeks.

Be careful working, playing outside

Remember to take precautions with these activities:

Do not throw cigarettes or matches out the window of a moving vehicle. They can ignite grass on the side of the road.

Watch for dragging chains if you are pulling a trailer; they can create sparks.

Always make sure your campfire is out before you leave the area. Drown it with water, stir it and carefully feel to make sure it is no longer emitting heat. Always keep a water source and a shovel nearby whenever the fire is burning. Keep campfires within a ring 3 feet or less in diameter.

Do not shoot fireworks into the woods or into dry grass or shrubs. Spray the entire area where you are using fireworks with water before using them and again when you are done. Put used sparklers into a bucket of water, as wires can stay hot.

When using ORVs or outdoor equipment, keep hot equipment away from dry grass or brush. Ride ORVs only on trails to avoid starting a grass fire.

DNR firefighters have responded so far this fire season to more than 227 fires blackening more than 2,200 acres. Find fire prevention tips, a map of fire danger, and a link to check for burn permits at Michigan.gov/FireManagement.

