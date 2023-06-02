Somerset Collection to undergo exterior renovations: See renderings here

TROY, Mich. – The Somerset Collection in Troy announced plans to renovate part of the exterior of the shopping complex this summer.

The makeover will take place on the south end of the mall, “bringing a beautiful, newly-paved entry in the South Rotunda, flanked by stunning landscaping, brilliant lighting, and a new fine dining experience with outside seating,” according to a press release.

Construction will begin this summer and is expected to last through September.

While construction is occurring on the Somerset Collection South parking area, guests can enter the building through Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, and through the additional doors found at the front of the building.

Guests will be guided by simple messaging and wayfinding signage to direct them with ease to open parking areas. Both parking structures and the entrances adjacent to these parking areas will remain fully open during the renovation.

See renderings below:

Somerset Collection Undergoes Exterior Makeover (Somerset Collection)

