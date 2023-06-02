78º

Westbound I-94 closed in Detroit after woman found shot in back of Uber

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Traffic, I-94, Detroit

DETROIT – Westbound lanes of I-94 were closed in Detroit on Friday morning as police investigate a shooting.

Michigan State Police says they were dispatched to the scene of a shooting on I-94 near Livernois on Friday. When troopers arrived, they located a 34-year-old woman from Detroit with several gun shot wounds. The trooper applied a tourniquet to her leg and she was transported to a local hospital.

Preliminary information from police revealed the the female victim was initially picked up by a Uber driver from her home in Detroit. She was seated in the rear of the victim vehicle when a dark sedan pulled alongside and began firing shots into the passenger side of vehicle.

Troopers are canvassing the freeway and have located several casings. The Uber driver was not struck and is speaking with detectives through a translator.

Police are unsure of a motive at this time. The condition of the victim is unknown.

The freeway is shut down at Livernois and is expected to be closed through the morning hours.

