Here is what you need to know about National Trails Day in Michigan

TRENTON, Mich. – Friends of the Detroit River are celebrating National Trails Day and encouraging Metro Detroiters to “take a hike” Downriver.

In recognition of the largest annual celebration of trails in the U.S., the FDR and the Wildlife Service staff of the Detroit River International Wildlife Refuge will provide guided hikes for anyone who wants to celebrate the day on Saturday.

Those interested can meet a guide at the Detroit River International Wildlife Refuge in Trenton, off Jefferson Avenue. The guided hikes will be from noon to 2 p.m. and are slightly over three miles long.

The hikes will consist of dirt trails, so it is encouraged to dress appropriately for the occasion.

