Update: Attempted abduction of 7-year-old girl in Roseville deemed false

Child said she did not want to go to school Monday

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Roseville, Macomb County
ROSEVILLE, MIch. – Officials say the attempted abduction of a 7-year-old girl in Roseville was deemed false.

Investigators worked throughout Monday (June 5) and learned that the victim had recanted her story.

The child’s mother said she did not want to go to school Monday.

