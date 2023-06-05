Update: Attempted abduction of 7-year-old girl in Roseville deemed false

Update: Attempted abduction of 7-year-old girl in Roseville deemed falseChild said she did not want to go to school MondayBrandon Carr, Digital Content ProducerPublished: June 5, 2023, 3:58 PMUpdated: June 5, 2023, 4:54 PMTags: Roseville, Macomb CountyOfficials say the attempted abduction of a 7-year-old girl in Roseville was deemed false. (John C. Clark, Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved)Officials say the attempted abduction of a 7-year-old girl in Roseville was deemed false.ROSEVILLE, MIch. – Officials say the attempted abduction of a 7-year-old girl in Roseville was deemed false.Investigators worked throughout Monday (June 5) and learned that the victim had recanted her story.The child’s mother said she did not want to go to school Monday.Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.