Michigan DNR warns of dangerous conditions after campfire started 2,400-acre wildfire trail

Conditions are so bad Gov. Whitmer is asking Michiganders to not have fires outside.

Michigan DNR is warning residents of the extreme weather conditions after a campfire started a 2,400-acre wildfire trial over the weekend.

Crews battle wildfire near Grayling as Michigan DNR warns of dangerous conditions statewide.

“There are several factors that we monitor daily to assess wildfire risk, and some of those factors are showing numbers that we haven’t seen in more than 20 years,” said Patrick Ertel, spokesperson for Michigan DNR’s Incident Management Team.

Weather poses significant wildfire risk.

“The fire risk almost across all of the state is extreme. In certain areas, we haven’t seen rain in nearly a month, so things are dry as dry can get,” Ertel said.

Due to dry conditions, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer urges residents not to set fires outdoors.

Michigan DNR does not issue burn permits. The agency states that people cause nine out of 10 wildfires, with burning yard debris being the primary cause in Michigan.

The Wilderness Trail fire, sparked by a campfire, has burned approximately 2,400 acres. It is now more than 90% contained, according to officials.

“This is an unprecedented set of conditions that allow wildfires to start very easily and then spread very rapidly,” Ertel said.

The DNR strategically positions firefighters in high-risk locations where wildfires are most likely to start and spread. When smoke or fire is spotted from their airplanes, they respond promptly, Ertel explained.

The DNR advises caution when starting a campfire.

“If you are going to have a campfire, make sure you have running water nearby, a hose ready to go, a shovel to stir the embers and ensure it is extinguished,” Ertel said.

