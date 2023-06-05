Northern Michigan wildfire 90% contained; Fire risk remains high across state

Blackened trees and ash are visible in the area where the Wilderness Trail Fire burned.

Fire crews from Michigan and Wisconsin continued to battle the wildfire that erupted in Northern Michigan over the weekend.

As of Monday afternoon, the Michigan DNR reports Wilderness Trail Fire near Grayling was more than 90% contained after burning an estimated 2,400 acres southeast of the city.

Fire crews from multiple agencies are working to reinforce a containment line on the south side of the fire, move from suppression to mop-up status, reopen the rail line north of 4 Mile Road and reopen the fire area to the public.

Fire dangers are elevated throughout the state as dry, warm conditions continue. Metro Detroit hasn’t seen measurable rain in more than two weeks.

The DNR says the fire was sparked from a nearby campfire. People cause nine out of 10 wildfires and burning yard debris is the top wildfire cause in Michigan.

“There’s not enough rain today to make a significant reduction in fire danger,” said Mike Janisse, commander of the DNR Incident Management Team that is assisting with the fire. “Even though it feels cooler, conditions are very dry and extreme fire conditions are expected to continue in the Grayling area and around the state.”

The wildfire was first reported on Saturday night, prompting evacuations and freeway closures as fire crews battled the spreading flames.

---> When fire ravaged Michigan’s Thumb region: ‘A demon in the gale’