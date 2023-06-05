New restaurant to open inside historic David Whitney Building in Downtown Detroit this year

DETROIT – A new restaurant will soon occupy space at the newly renovated David Whitney Building in Downtown Detroit.

The Detroit-based Roxbury Group, through its Treefort Hospitality group, announced that a new restaurant, Presley’s Kitchen + Bar, will open in the Historic David Whitney building later this year.

The new restaurant will occupy the first floor space at the corner of Woodward Avenue and Park Avenue, across from Grand Circus Park.

Presley’s will serve American cuisine with “a focus on fresh, local ingredients, and will feature a wood-fired grill, with breakfast, lunch and dinner menus,” according to a press release, with the vibe being described as an “upscale casual atmosphere.”

Seating for 150 diners will be on the perimeter of the space, with a 30-seat bar will be featured as a central element, and a sidewalk patio is planned for Woodward Avenue.

“We looked for a long time to find the right partner for this space at the David Whitney” said Stacy Fox, principal of the Roxbury Group. “This building is special to Detroiters, and we wanted to be sure that the concept was something that would enhance the experience of guests, residents and visitors to the David Whitney. We are excited to bring Brandon’s and Karissa’s talents to this remarkable space.”

The David Whitney Building is currently in the middle of ongoing renovation, including a new Autograph Collection hotel with a complete renovation of all existing guest rooms, and the addition of two more hotel floors from the current apartments for a total of 160 rooms and suites. The current Aloft Detroit hotel will remain in operation until the upgrades are complete.

Presley’s is expected to open later in 2023.