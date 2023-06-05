81º

Students fire shots outside school in Warren after being suspended earlier in day, police say

Nobody injured in shooting, authorities say

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Warren, Macomb County
Students who had been suspended earlier in the day returned to a high school in Warren and fired shots in the parking lot, according to police.

The shooting happened around 2:40 p.m. Monday, June 5, at Michigan Collegiate High School on Ryan Road, between 13 Mile and Chicago roads.

Warren police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said it appears students who had been suspended earlier in the day returned for revenge.

About 4-8 shots were fired, but nobody was struck, police said.

School had just been released for the day, according to authorities.

Nobody has been taken into custody.

