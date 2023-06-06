Shiloh Industries to close Warren plant, lay off over 100 workers by next year

WARREN, Mich. – An automotive manufacturing facility in Warren is planning to close by early next year, ending jobs for over 100 people at the plant.

Shiloh Industries announced late last month that its Warren facility, located on Groesbeck Highway, is slated to close by February 29, 2024. The mission of the Ohio-based company is to provide “automotive solutions” including “blanklight, castlight, and stamplight” to clients.

Terminations at the Warren plant are expected to begin in mid-October. Most employees will be terminated this December, while the rest will be let go in February, officials said in a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) letter to the state.

The company wrote that the lay offs will be permanent, saying “It is not possible to state whether impacted employees will ever be rehired in the future; however, no such rehiring is anticipated at this time.” Lay offs will consist of 19 salaried staff and 88 hourly workers.

You can read the May 23 WARN letter below.