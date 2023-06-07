35 cats rescued from Monroe County home after visiting family member hears meowing

LA SALLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Someone who was visiting a family member in Monroe County heard kittens crying inside the home, and that led to 35 cats being rescued, including many who needed medical care.

Officials from the nonprofit organization Friends of Companion Animals said the visiting family member heard kittens inside a home in La Salle Township. The homeowner has health issues, according to FOCA.

The family member discovered seven litters of kittens ranging from 3 days to 4 weeks old. There were also several adult cats that needed medical attention.

In total, 35 cats were rescued from the home, FOCA officials said.

A kitten rescued from a home in La Salle Township. (Friends of Companion Animals)

“Sadly, this case is another example of how rapidly cats can reproduce and why feeders need to also spay/neuter newcomers to colonies,” Shelter Director Penny Bly said. “‘If you feed, don’t let ‘em breed’ is the motto.”

Bly said FOCA has done TNR (trap, neuter, return) on 70 cats in the past few months. They trap feral cats, neuter or spay them, and then release them back where they were found.

“In this case, what began as another TNR project turned into something much larger, but we couldn’t turn our backs after what we found,” Bly said. “It’s also a preventative tale. While it began with the best of intentions, it escalated out of control.”

A cat rescued from a home in La Salle Township. (Friends of Companion Animals)

She said anyone who has family members or friends caring for animals should keep tabs on those situations.

“We get so many requests for help, but we can’t do all of them, no matter how much we wish we could,” Bly said. “However, we have a program where people who want to tackle the problem in their neighborhood can get tips and training, but they must do the work since we can’t be everywhere at once.”

Anyone who wants to donate money or supplies, or foster cats and kittens until they come of age can click here or visit FOCA’s Facebook page. Foster families should live within 40 minutes of FOCA in Monroe.