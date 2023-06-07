Detroit Auto Show: New experiences, more brands on board for 2023 event

DETROIT – The Detroit Auto Show is set to return to the city in September, and with it, new experiences and more brands.

The 2023 event, held at Huntington Place in Detroit, kicks off with Media Day on Wednesday, Sept. 13. Technology Days/AutoMobili-D and the Mobility Global Forum are slated for Wednesday, Sept. 13 - Thursday, Sept. 14, and the signature Charity Preview event is Friday, Sept. 15. The show opens to the public Saturday, Sept. 16 - Sunday, Sept. 24.

New at the show this year -- an EV immersion and reflection of the mobility transformation underway – with more brands participating, a new EV Experience indoor track, added street course ride-and-drives and an inaugural, content-rich Mobility Global Forum.

“Michigan has been the center of the automotive world for a century, and we will define the future of mobility and electrification,” said Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “Our economic development efforts, innovative talent programs and strong workforce are helping us bring home thousands of good-paying manufacturing jobs and supply chains of electric vehicles, batteries, chips and other emerging mobility technology. Together, we will continue leading and building the future.”

According to show officials, the 2023 event has garnered strong support from Ford, GM and Stellantis with all three committed to participating with their full brand portfolio. Brand-specific tracks from Jeep, Ram and Ford will return, along with new experiential activations. Multiple vehicle debuts have been confirmed for the show, and there will be increased representation from a number of brands. Show officials expect double the number of participating brands.

“This year’s show represents the next step in its evolution and in the evolution of the industry itself,” said Detroit Auto Show Chairman Thad Szott. “Automotive technology is changing so rapidly; how do we make people comfortable with it? We’re planning for a show that not only embraces and educates about this new technology, but offers an immersion into it. And with twice the number of brands participating, there’ll be no shortage of engaging with it.”

The show will feature a new Powering Michigan EV Experience indoor track, sponsored by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 58 and the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA). The activation will afford visitors the chance to immerse themselves in a wide range of EV vehicles. Sitting alongside a professional driver, show-goers will traverse through a serpentine track that includes an acceleration lane stretching more than 300 feet.

The auto show held its first event in September last year, after moving the annual show out of the month of January, with hopes to make it more engaging for visitors and brands.