Eastpointe High School locked down due to social media threat

Police searching classrooms, students

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Police at the scene of a lockdown at Eastpointe High School on June 7, 2023. (WDIV)

EASTPOINTE, Mich.Eastpointe High School has been placed on lockdown Wednesday due to reports of a social media threat, district officials said.

Police were called to the school and are searching all classrooms and students in the building.

“Students are currently safely locked down in the building,” a release from Eastpointe Community Schools said. “There is no threat to any other district schools.”

Parents are asked not to go to the building at this time so officials can complete their investigation.

No additional details have been revealed.

