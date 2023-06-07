North American International Auto Show returns to Detroit with hopes of re-igniting interest in event

In a little more than three months, the North American International Auto Show returns, sticking with the September slot first adopted last year. On Wednesday (June 7), Local 4 learned more about how organizers hope to re-ignite interest in the event.

The North American International Auto Show is back and starts on Sept. 13 with the media preview, the charity preview on Sept. 15, and the public show the following week.

It’s the signal they’re keeping with the September date going forward.

Some of the more famous auto shows have disappeared, but not the North American International Auto Show.

It’s ready for year two of its September run after 30 years as a January show.

Show chair Thad Szott told Local 4:

“I think we learned we really need to keep screaming that to raise awareness, and we moved the show to September. I think there are still a lot of people who’d consider going to the show, and they don’t know we moved it.”

You’ll recall if you made it downtown last year, the show had its fun with rides and drives inside Huntington Place.

They will return in some fashion, but there will also be a new twist for electric vehicles.

They’re ready to roll out what they’re calling the powering Michigan EV experience indoor track right in the middle of the show floor.

“We have a great stage, and the cars are really the stars,” Szott said. “People want to come to the show to see all the new models, the new technology, and vehicles. We did a much better job over the last year of really dialing that in.”

And they say they’ve attracted two dozen automakers to this year’s show, double last year’s number, and includes some who’ve never displayed vehicles at an auto show.

“If they want to showcase their new technology and get people in the vehicles experiencing that technology now, they can do it at an auto show with different models in a track, and we’re really excited about that one.”

Stellantis already promises two unveilings this year, and other companies have also committed to doing so as well.