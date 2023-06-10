Michigan DNR offers free state park entry, fishing, off-roading this weekend

Black Mountain Recreation Area. Photo courtesy of the State of Michigan.

Michigan – The Michigan DNR announced that all Michigan residents and all out-of-state visitors can enter state parks, fish, and drive on Michigan’s off-road vehicle trails free of charge on Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11.

The two days, called “Three Free” Weekend, include:

Free Fishing Weekend - Fish for all in-season species without a license (all other regulations apply.)

Free ORV Weekend - Ride 4,000 miles of state-designated routes, trails and the state’s six scramble areas without purchasing an ORV license or trail permit.

Waiving of the Recreation Passport - The DNR will waive the regular Recreation Passport fee, granting vehicles access to Michigan’s 103 state parks, over 1,000 state-managed boating access sites and other outdoor spaces.

The DNR also urges everyone to to protect themselves and the outdoors by paying special attention to fire safety though always having a water source near, never leaving a fire unattended, not burning on windy days or during dry weather, keeping a metal shovel and bucket near by, and always completely extinguishing fires with water every time.

Everyone should also following the information listed below, according to the DNR:

For more information about fire safety and recreating responsibly, click here.