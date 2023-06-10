Michigan DNR offers free state park entry, fishing, off-roading this weekend

Michigan – The Michigan DNR announced that all Michigan residents and all out-of-state visitors can enter state parks, fish, and drive on Michigan’s off-road vehicle trails free of charge on Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11.
The two days, called “Three Free” Weekend, include:
- Free Fishing Weekend - Fish for all in-season species without a license (all other regulations apply.)
- Free ORV Weekend - Ride 4,000 miles of state-designated routes, trails and the state’s six scramble areas without purchasing an ORV license or trail permit.
- Waiving of the Recreation Passport - The DNR will waive the regular Recreation Passport fee, granting vehicles access to Michigan’s 103 state parks, over 1,000 state-managed boating access sites and other outdoor spaces.
The DNR also urges everyone to to protect themselves and the outdoors by paying special attention to fire safety though always having a water source near, never leaving a fire unattended, not burning on windy days or during dry weather, keeping a metal shovel and bucket near by, and always completely extinguishing fires with water every time.
Everyone should also following the information listed below, according to the DNR:
- Boaters can help prevent the spread of invasive species by removing mud and debris from all surfaces on their boats, draining water from all bilges, wells and tanks, and drying all equipment before transporting boats across land.
- Trail users can remove dirt and debris from shoes, gear and vehicles before moving to the next location to prevent the spread of invasive species, and stay safe by following safety guidelines and trail etiquette.
For more information about fire safety and recreating responsibly, click here.