Fire in the hole! Infamous smokestack in Detroit successfully demolished

DETROIT – On Sunday morning, a former waste energy facility trash incinerator in Detroit came crashing down.

Officials say that while the incinerator is officially down, a lot of work still needs to be done. The incinerator lived on a former waste energy site near the I-94 and I-75 interchange in Southwest Detroit.

This smokestack was the last one of three still standing until this weekend. The former waste energy smokestack closed in 2019 and has been slowly tearing down since then.

The incinerator would burn 5,000 tons a day, and neighbors say that the smokestack was a lousy neighbor. The local residents say the area smelled like eggs when the incinerator was working.

