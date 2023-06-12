57º

2-year-old accidentally fatally shoots self in Howell home, police say

Child got hands on unsecured gun

Cassidy Johncox, Senior News Editor

HOWELL, Mich. – A toddler accidentally fatally shot themself over the weekend after getting ahold of an unsecured gun at a home in Howell, according to police.

At about 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, a 2-year-old child got ahold of an unsecured firearm at a home in a residential area near Byron and West Highland roads, Howell police report. The toddler accidentally shot themself.

First responders took the child to the hospital, where they were later pronounced diceased, officials said.

No other details have been provided at this time. Authorities continue to investigate.

