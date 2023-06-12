Man in his 30s fatally hit by car on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – A man in his 30s was fatally hit by a car early Monday morning on Detroit’s east side.

Police had shut down Gratiot Avenue near McNichols Road the morning of Monday, June 12. At about 6 a.m., a man in his 30s was hit by a vehicle in the area, officials report.

First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene of the crash. Police say the driver who fatally struck the man stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Footage taken from the scene Monday morning can be seen above.

Detroit police say their fatal squad is investigating the crash. No other details have been provided at this time.

