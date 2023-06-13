Community on edge after mysterious deaths of 3 Gross Pointe Woods pizzeria employees

Three employees at a Grosse Pointe Woods pizzeria died over the weekend, leaving residents wondering what happened. Some were speculating it may be related to the fentanyl crisis that was plaguing many communities, but police don't seem convinced just yet.

Some were speculating it may be related to the fentanyl crisis that was plaguing many communities, but police don’t seem convinced just yet.

In 2020 police in the Pointes warned that they found cocaine laced with deadly fentanyl and linked to several deaths.

But three young friends working at the same pizzeria died on Saturday (June 10), while two of their friends died weeks prior.

“Everybody wants to know what happened so that they can have informed conversations with their children,” said Grosse Pointe Woods resident Jane Berger.

Berger wants Grosse Pointe Woods Public Safety to issue a public health emergency, an urgent warning to young people that drugs like cocaine making their way through the area is possibly laced with deadly fentanyl.

After Saturday night, Berger said she watched police and EMS rush to the house next door on a call that a young woman was found dead.

“We are just really sad,” Berger said.

But that was just the beginning, as, on Saturday night, that same caller directed police to another woman who too was found dead at another home along with a young man and woman found dead at a home just blocks away on Canterbury.

“Callers still on the phone reporting both addresses possible overdoses,” said police dispatchers.

As officers and medics rushed to both homes, police issued a dire warning to officers responding.

“All officers take caution, extreme caution with the fentanyl, possible fentanyl,” said police dispatchers.

Friends told Local 4 that all three friends worked at Saucy’s Pizza on Mack Avenue.

The pizza place posted a statement on its Facebook page saying:

“Over the weekend, our family lost three young beautiful members. We will be closed this week so that we can be here for each other during this immensely difficult time. We appreciate your patience and support. Saucy’s will always be home to the misfit family members.”

Friends told Local 4 that the two dead women were sisters while the young man was a close friend. All three were in their 20s.

But in May, another friend from the same group we are told died from what friends said was a fentanyl overdose. And the sisters who died over the weekend, one of their friends just lost one of her sisters.

Friends say all of them ran in the same circles and went out to the same area bars.

“We got one down on the porch on Canterbury,” said police dispatchers. “We have one down on the upper-level bedroom.”

“Step one is don’t do drugs,” Berger said. “Step two is if there laced fentanyl or with lethal drugs, people need to understand that so they can really think hard about partaking in that kind of activity.”

Grosse Pointe Woods Public Safety is asking anyone with information to contact them.

Saucy’s is using pizza proceeds to help with funeral expenses.