Hamtramck City Council preparing vote on resolution that would ban LGBTQ Pride Flags on city property

Hamtramck City Council is preparing to vote on a resolution that would ban the Pride flag from city property.

According to Mayor Amer Ghalib, the resolution “Is (to) confirm the neutrality of the city government,” after he says a member of the Human Relations Commission had planned to fly the Pride flag among international flags this year after doing so last year without a “Meeting or quorum.”

“I can’t say I agree with it,” said Hamtramck business owner Jalyssa Smith.

Just last week, her neighbor, the non-profit PIAST Institute, had their rainbow flag banner torn down and tossed in the trash.

“I was in here sowing and saw there was a pride flag in the garbage can,” Smith said. “I thought it was pretty strange because over here, we’re so diverse, and we stick together.”

In a statement, Piast Institute CEO and Co-Founder Virginia Skrzyniarz said, “The reason the pride banner was put in front of the Piast Institute building was to be inclusive and to show people within the community that everyone belongs and fits in and is welcome. It was put up celebrating pride month.”

The Institute has since replaced its Pride flag with a larger one that hangs above the building’s first floor.

Former Mayor Karen Majewski alerted The Institute to the vandalism after noticing it in the trash on her walk to work.

Police are investigating the incident, and Majewski says she’s also had her Pride flag removed from her storefront.

“Whether its young people or whoever is doing it, they’ve been empowered to disrespect,” said Majewski, who believes the empowerment comes in part from the actions of city leaders who will soon decide whether to prevent it from being flown at city-owned spaces.

“It sends a very disturbing message morally,” Majewski said. “That some people are welcome, some people are protected, and some people are honored, and others need to step back, be quiet, and not be seen.”

Council is set to vote on the resolution at Tuesday (June 13) nights council meeting, which is set for 7 p.m.