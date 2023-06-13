These 5 plants can help keep mosquitoes away this summer

As we slide into summer, it’s important to consider those pesky mosquitoes and how to keep them away from you.

Aside from being a nuisance, the unwanted insects can also carry diseases. In fact, Michigan’s first deadly mosquito-borne virus of 2023 was recently reported.

Experts say that the most effective way to keep mosquitoes at bay is to wear a repellent -- particularly those containing products like DEET, picaridin or IR3535. It’s also a good idea to keep pooling water to a minimum near living areas.

If you aren’t a fan of repellent sprays, another option may suit your needs: plants.

There are certain plants that can help naturally repel those summertime mosquitoes with their scents and properties. Find a few of them below.

Lavender

Mosquitoes hate the smell of lavender. These aromatic plants contain an oil called linalool, which helps repel insects like mosquitoes.

It also doesn’t hurt that lavender looks and smells beautiful to humans.

Citronella

It may be obvious -- since many people use citronella-scented candles to try to repel mosquitoes -- but citronella plants are a great choice for keeping the insects away.

Citronella plants have a lemony smell that can cover the scent of a human.

Citronella candles themselves just aren’t potent enough to keep mosquitoes away, experts say. The candles have “some effect,” but one would have to start a “small fire of citronella candles” to establish deck-wide mosquito protection, according to entomologist Mark VanderWerp with Rose Pest Solutions.

Citronella plants can’t grow in every climate, but there are similar plants like lemongrass and lemon verbena that can be used, too. If you do opt for the citronella plants, be careful what you buy -- some plants sold as citronella aren’t true citronella plants, but rather have a similar scent without the effective oils.

The oils and scent of citronella plants also work to repel other insects, like ticks.

Marigolds

Photo by J K on Unsplash (Unsplash)

The bright, beautiful marigold flowers have an added benefit: They contain a natural insecticide that kills mosquitoes.

Experts suggest planting marigolds near your doorways and areas you spend time around, since mosquitoes won’t go anywhere near those flowers.

Catnip

Catnip isn’t just great for your cats -- it also contains a compound that can work as DEET, or possibly even better than DEET.

DEET is a chemical compound used to repel insects like mosquitoes by making it difficult for the insects to smell humans. Catnip plants contain such a compound that can help mask human scent, similarly to citronella plants.

Catnip is fairly easy to grow, and can thrive in any type of soil, and in both sunny and shady conditions.

Mint

Photo by Victor Serban on Unsplash (Unsplash)

Mint contains menthol, which is a chemical compound with a strong aroma. The strong odor is a natural, nontoxic insect repellent, and can help keep mosquitoes away.

Other plants you may only think of as great additions to your kitchen could help repel mosquitoes, too -- like basil and rosemary.

